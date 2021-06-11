South State CORP. Has $628,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Linde were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

