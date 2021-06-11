South State CORP. Purchases 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State CORP. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

ULTA stock opened at $332.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

