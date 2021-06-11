South State CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

South State CORP. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.11. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,705. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.