South State CORP. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

South State CORP. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

