South State CORP. Sells 116 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.22. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,293. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $195.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.94.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

