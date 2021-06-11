South State CORP. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.93 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.