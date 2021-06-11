Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

