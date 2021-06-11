Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

