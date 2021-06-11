Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $36,000 Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.17 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

