Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $19.10 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

