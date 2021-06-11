Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.