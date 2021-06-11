S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

