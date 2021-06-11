Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

SKPGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

