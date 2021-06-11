Spheroid Universe Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $229,741.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

