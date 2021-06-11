Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of SAVE opened at $34.10 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

