Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $49.40. 17,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,767. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.