Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.14 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,100 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.39% of The Buckle worth $27,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares in the company, valued at $850,980.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 over the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

