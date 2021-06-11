Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.10 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $58,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,044. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,201.99.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.