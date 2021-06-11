Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,400 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.92% of Ryanair worth $238,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,224. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

