SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAF)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.