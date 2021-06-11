Standard Family Office LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 516.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.