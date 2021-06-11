Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

