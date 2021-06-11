Standard Family Office LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.