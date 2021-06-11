Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 775 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

JAMF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,441.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

