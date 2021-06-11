Standard Family Office LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

CS stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

