Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.98 million and $49.26 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

