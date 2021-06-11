Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

