State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.