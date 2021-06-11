State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

