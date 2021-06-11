State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

LPSN stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

