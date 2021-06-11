State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

