State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,090 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ferro worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferro by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.47 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

