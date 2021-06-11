State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 340 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,739,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.