State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 480 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SATS stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.