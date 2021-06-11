State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

DISH opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

