State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

