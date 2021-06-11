State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

