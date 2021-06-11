Steve Provost Sells 18,405 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EAT stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,046.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.