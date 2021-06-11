Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

SHOO opened at $43.37 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

