Stifel Nicolaus Increases Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Price Target to C$1.75

Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newcore Gold stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Newcore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

