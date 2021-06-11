Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $128.58 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $44.28 or 0.00118420 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $128.58 million and $1.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00056041 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00158111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00193464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01128002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,393.71 or 0.99996596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,525 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

