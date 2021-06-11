Stuart Naylor Sells 1,042 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,650.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,476.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

