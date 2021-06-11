Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock remained flat at $C$15.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

