Support.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 26,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 2,765 call options.

Shares of SPRT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.