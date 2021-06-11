Suretly Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,233.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $44,464.72 and $2,233.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

