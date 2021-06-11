SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 483,013 shares.The stock last traded at $569.76 and had previously closed at $566.47.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

