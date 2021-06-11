Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.49. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 8,932 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

