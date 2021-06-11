Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.