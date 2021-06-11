Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.43 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

