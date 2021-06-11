Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

